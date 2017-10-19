Here’s how much grad school cost when Warren Buffett graduated in 1951, compared to today

Today, Americans hold about $1.4 trillion in student debt. While the cost of higher education continues to rise and politicians debate the idea of making it free, a majority of Americans are feeling stressed about student loans.

But when legendary investor Warren Buffett earned a Master of Science from the School of Business at Columbia University studying economics in 1951, the yearly tuition bill for an Ivy League education looked a lot different than it does now.

A year of studying for a Master of Science in Financial Economics at Columbia for the 2017-2018 academic year will run you an estimated $91,760, according to the university's website, with $58,512 for tuition and $21,375 for housing.

For the 1950-1951 academic year, the estimated average cost for a man to study at the Graduate School of Business at Columbia was $1,690, according to the Columbia University Archives. The estimated average cost for women was $1,800, with slightly higher estimated costs for room, board and laundry.

That $1,690 from June of 1951 when Buffett graduated has the buying power of $16,105 in today's dollars, accounting for inflation. Today the total estimated cost of attending is almost six times that.

Here's how the estimated average cost of a year broke down for men, according to a copy of the 1950-1951 Business School bulletin of information, shared by Columbia's Rare Book and Manuscript Library:

Tuition and fees — $620

Room — $260

Board — $450

Books and drawing materials — $50

Laundry — $90

Additional expenses, including clothing, travel, charity organizations and sundries — $220

And for women:

Tuition and fees — $620

Room — $375

Board — $475

Books and drawing materials — $50

Laundry — $60

Additional expenses, including clothing, travel, charity organizations and sundries — $220

"The room, board, books and laundry figures are based upon the rates which prevailed during the past academic year, and can be accepted as applicable for the year 1950-1951 unless national economic changes require their alteration," according to the bulletin. "The cost of clothes, travel, and incidentals is, of course, variable, depending on the tastes and financial situation of the individual."

Buffett, notoriously thrifty, paid even less than the estimate for housing, living on the sixth floor of an apartment building across the street from the university. "I had the maid's room and paid $10 a month," Buffett tells CNBC in a 2009 interview. That would be $95 in today's dollars.