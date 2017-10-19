    ×

    Your first trade for Thursday, October 19

    "Fast Money" final trades: NKE, OSTK and more   

    The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

    Tim Seymour was a buyer of Nike.

    Brian Kelly was a buyer of Valero.

    Steve Grasso was a buyer of Overstock.

    Guy Adami was a buyer of Tenet Healthcare.

    Trader disclosure: On October 18, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MOS, MPEL, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE. Tim is short IWM, XRT, RACE, SPY. BK is long Bitcoin, Ethereum. Steve Grasso's firm is long stock AMD, CMG, COTY, CTL, CUBA, DIA, F, GE, GLD, HES, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KDUS, M, MAT, MFIN, MJNA, MSCC, MSFT, NE, ORCL, OSTK, RIG, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, SQBG, TITXF, UA, VEON, WDR, ZNGA. Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, CAR, EVGN, JCP, MJNA, MON, PHM, SQ, T, TWTR, VRX. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX RTY and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. NO SHORTS. Steve bought OSTK. Steve's firm bought COTY. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

