D-Day: GE CEO says decision on dividend to be made at November investor day

GE CEO John Flannery on dividend: We'll do what makes sense for the company 34 Mins Ago | 02:13

Investors will have to wait until next month to find out whether General Electric will cut its dividend yield, the company's chief executive said Friday.

"The process we're going through, the final completion of our analysis of everything going on in the company, we're going to present that" on Nov. 13 at GE's investor day, CEO John Flannery said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

"From a philosophy perspective, we manage for total shareholder return. So it's going to be a mix of capital that goes into a dividend, and a mix that goes into organic and inorganic investment and that has to be balanced," Flannery told CNBC's David Faber.