GE CEO John Flannery says current cash flow is 'horrible'

General Electric CEO John Flannery told CNBC on Friday that everything in the company is up for review and its current cash flow is "horrible."

"I've spent really 90 days an exhaustive review of the company," Flannery said after the company posted earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.

"The businesses, our culture, corporate spending. Everything in the company has been up for examination. Every stone turned. No sacred cows," he added in an interview on "Squawk on the Street."

GE shares sank on Friday after the company reported earnings that fell short of estimates and cut its forecast for the year. Profits were weighted down by restructuring costs and weak performance at its power and oil and gas businesses.

In the interview, the GE chief said that the cash flow for 2017 is "horrible," but investors shouldn't expect that to be "the new normal."

"It's a $7 billion number. It's way off our expectations. Anyone's expectations," Flannery told CNBC. "That's not the new normal. Seven billion is not the new normal. There are a number of steps we are going to take significantly in 2018."

Flannery said on November 13 the company is expected to have a call on its dividend.

Earlier this month, a JPMorgan analysts said they saw "a dividend cut or 'adjustment' as it is likely termed, as increasingly likely."

It's the first earnings report under Flannery, who replaced Jeff Immelt in August. Flannery said Friday that many view him as an "outsider," but said he is able to come in "with a fresh set of eyes and make changes."

Flannery said he sees himself as the "insiders outsider."

"I think my track record shows that," he said. "I've executed in a wide range of environments."

Nelson Peltz of Trian Partners, a major shareholder, has been pushing for changes.

Trian co-founder Ed Garden was appointed to the GE board earlier this month. Peltz said on CNBC that Flannery told Garden "everything is on the table" to boost the languishing stock price.

—CNBC's Michael Sheetz contributed to this report.

Also Watch: GE CEO John Flannery on turnaround plans: My track record stands on its own