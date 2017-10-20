Jet launches its own private label brand, Uniquely J

Walmart's Jet.com launched its private label business Uniquely J, as it continues its push to tap urban millennials and its corporate parent fortifies its fight against Amazon.

"We're excited to introduce Uniquely J to consumers, confident that they'll embrace the products and soon begin to consider them essential to their day-to-day shopping," said Liza Landsman, president of Jet.com.

Private label products have become a growing focus among retailers, as millennials increasingly prioritize price over brand loyalties. Brandless, a website that offers only $3 unbranded items, launched earlier this year.

For Amazon and Walmart, private label brands are one more carrot to dangle in front of consumers, as both look to become the one stop for all goods.