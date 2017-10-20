    ×

    Retail

    Jet launches its own private label brand, Uniquely J

    • Jet.com launches its private label business Uniquely J on Monday.
    • The launch will compete against Amazon's own private label business.
    • Private label offerings have become an increasing focus of the consumer and retail industries, as brand loyalties wane in favor of low prices.
    An employee pushes carts of empty boxes for customer orders at the Jet.com Inc. fulfillment center in Kansas City, Kansas.
    Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Walmart's Jet.com launched its private label business Uniquely J, as it continues its push to tap urban millennials and its corporate parent fortifies its fight against Amazon.

    "We're excited to introduce Uniquely J to consumers, confident that they'll embrace the products and soon begin to consider them essential to their day-to-day shopping," said Liza Landsman, president of Jet.com.

    Private label products have become a growing focus among retailers, as millennials increasingly prioritize price over brand loyalties. Brandless, a website that offers only $3 unbranded items, launched earlier this year.

    For Amazon and Walmart, private label brands are one more carrot to dangle in front of consumers, as both look to become the one stop for all goods.

    Amazon has sold private label products for years, though it doubled down on its efforts following its acquisition of Whole Foods. The Seattle-based company's private label brands include Happy Belly snacks and Mama Bear baby products. Through Whole Foods, it now has access to the organic grocer's 365 label.

    In their quests for private label dominance, both Walmart and Amazon benefit from their large scale. Consumer packaged goods companies rely heavily on both outlets for sales, and are thus incentivized to work with them in developing products behind the scenes.

    Uniquely J will offer a variety of goods, including toilet paper, coffee and laundry detergent. In keeping with its focus on "metro millennials" the company has placed emphasis on items that are sustainable and on-trend with young consumers.

    Among its offerings are lemon thyme basil cleaning wipes that sell for $5.37 and organic teriyaki sauce that was $3.48 for a 14-ounce bottle, all delivered in artist-designed boxes.

    "With Uniquely J, we want to eliminate the tradeoffs consumers face; the purchase decision becomes an easy one when each product offers the trifecta of quality, style, and value," said Dan Hooker, who heads private-label products and e-commerce for Jet.com and Walmart, respectively.

    Elsewhere at Walmart, the company has ramped up its push for millennials. The retailer is nearing a deal with Lord & Taylor to give the department store dedicated space on Walmart's website, as part of its efforts to turn Walmart.com from a discount shopping site to an online mall, according to the Wall Street Journal.

    Jet, which acquired menswear brand Bonobos earlier this year, may eventually sell on Walmart.com as well, the Wall Street Journal reported. Walmart acquired Jet in 2016 to help invigorate its e-commerce efforts.

    "Uniquely J is not just Jet.com's entry into the private brands space, it also furthers our efforts to serve the metropolitan consumer with a select assortment of premium products while also offering them a great shopping experience," Landsman said.

