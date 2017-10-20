VISIT CNBC.COM

This $1,200 cocktail is made from $6,000 Scotch and infused with real smoke

Las Vegas' Vesper Bar, located inside The Cosmopolitan hotel, is filled with mirrored columns and sparkling crystal lights.

But the bar's signature cocktail adds a little smoke to the glossy space.

The Smoking Jacket Cocktail at the Vesper Bar in Las Vegas.

The custom drink, featured on a recent episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich," is known as "The Smoking Jacket" and costs a whopping $1,200.

"The Smoking Jacket fits the environment of Vesper Bar — deep purple and mahogany wood," Marina Mercer, the chief mixologist for The Cosmopolitan, tells "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

This bottle of McCallan M Decanter costs more than $6,000.

Macallan M Decanter, one of the rarest bottles of Scotch in the world, comprises the base of the drink. A full bottle of the spirit sells for over $6,000.

The cocktail also contains Benedictine, an herbal liqueur made with 27 herbs and spices; sweet vermouth infused with black Mission figs and cinnamon sticks; and angostura bitters.

After the ingredients are shaken and poured, the cocktail goes inside a special box that's lit and filled with smoke to infuse the cocktail with a smoldering flavor.

"We use cherrywood smoke in a box and once you open it up and take your cocktail out, you just get this amazing puff of smoke that enhances the flavor of the cocktail," Mercer says.

