A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are solidly higher after Thursday's mostly flat close. Major earnings reports are due out today and we get existing home sales at 10 a.m. EDT.

-GE just posted a huge third-quarter earnings miss, and its shares are down 4 percent in the premarket.

TAX REFORM

-The Senate passed the $4 trillion budget bill Thursday night, moving the GOP closer to tax reform.