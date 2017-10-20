NEW HOUSTON ROCKETS OWNER TILMAN J. FERTITTA LOOKING TO GIVE SMALL BUSINESSES AN ASSIST

Fertitta is Back for an All-New Season of CNBC's "Billion Dollar Buyer," Premiering Wednesday, January 3 at 10pm ET/PT

Small Businesses Come Face-to-Face with the Most Powerful Customer They'll Ever Meet: Tilman Fertitta, Chairman, CEO, and Sole Shareholder of Landry's, Inc., and New Owner of the Houston Rockets

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — October 20, 2017 – Billionaire hospitality mogul and new owner of the Houston Rockets, Tilman Fertitta has some serious buying power and he's ready to help small businesses score a deal. Premiering Wednesday, January 3 at 10PM ET/PT and consisting of seven episodes, the new season of CNBC's "Billion Dollar Buyer" finds Fertitta back on the hunt for products he can use at his many restaurants, hotels, and casinos. With just one order, he can turn small business into big business.

Chairman, CEO, and sole shareholder of Landry's, Inc. – and now, the new owner of the Houston Rockets – Fertitta oversees more than 600 properties and over 60 leading restaurant, hotel, and entertainment brands, ranging from high-end properties like Mastro's and Morton's The Steakhouse, to such mainstream destinations as Rainforest Cafe, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Saltgrass Steak House, and five Golden Nugget Casinos. With an annual supply spend of $2 billion, his buying power is second to none. Now, he's personally scouting the country for the most innovative new products America's entrepreneurs have to offer – everything from food and drink for his restaurants and casinos, to furniture and bedding for his hotels.

In each hour-long episode, Fertitta will spend time with two small businesses, sample their goods, get to know their owners, and assess their compatibility with Landry's, Inc. He'll point out flaws in their product and operations, share his expertise, and push for improvements. In the end, he'll decide whether to place a transformative purchase order with one of the companies, both, or neither.

For more information about "Billion Dollar Buyer", visit billiondollarbuyer.cnbc.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! #BillionDollarBuyer

Produced for CNBC by Endemol Shine North America with David Tibballs and Robin Feinberg as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 409 million homes worldwide, including more than 91 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also has a vast portfolio of digital products which deliver real-time financial market news and information across a variety of platforms including: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides live access to CNBC programming, exclusive video content and global market data and analysis; a suite of CNBC mobile products including the CNBC Apps for iOS, Android and Windows devices; and additional products such as the CNBC App for the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc.

For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.

ABOUT ENDEMOL SHINE NORTH AMERICA:

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. Endemol Shine North America is part of Endemol Shine Group, the global content creator, producer and distributor with a diverse portfolio of companies that are behind some of the most prominent hit television formats and series in the world.

Its Endemol Shine Studios division develops and produces original scripted television programming in the U.S. for global exploitation and Endemol Shine Latino oversees all Spanish-language sales and development in both the U.S. and Mexico, as well as all Spanish and Portuguese-language efforts across Latin America. Subsidiary production companies include Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original, and 51 Minds Entertainment. In addition, Endemol Shine North America has a strategic partnership with Ryan Seacrest Productions.

Endemol Shine Group's companies in North America are behind such hit series as Big Brother (CBS), Ink Master (Spike), Kingdom (AT&T Audience Network), MasterChef (FOX), MasterChef Junior (FOX), Swamp People (History), The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo), T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle (VH1), Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge (CMT), Billion Dollar Buyer (CNBC), Fear Factor (MTV), Page Six TV (Syndicated), I'm Dying Up Here (Showtime) and upcoming Best.Cover.Ever. (YouTube) and Trading Spaces (TLC).