New Yorker article about deal with Trump 'untrue,' says Silk Road Group executive

Trump deal a simple licensing deal, it's a mistake for US government to look into it: Silk Road Group

The New Yorker's article regarding Trump's business with the Silk Road Group is completely untrue, Giorgi Rtskhiladze, the group's U.S. executive, told CNBC on Friday.

The article, published in August, details President Donald Trump's deal with The Silk Road Group to build luxurious condominiums in the seaside town of Batumi, Georgia. The article asserts that the Georgian company received most of its funding from BTA Bank, where bank Chairman Mukhtar Ablyazov allegedly embezzled $6 billion. It also suggests that this isn't the only form of misconduct the Silk Road Group engaged in.

Although a licensing agreement for the building was reached (and Trump received $1 million for it), the deal ended in 2017 when Trump became president.

"It was a new reality. Mr. Trump became president. It was a different situation, and we amicably agreed to stop this contract," George Ramishvili, the group's CEO, told CNBC's "Power Lunch."