Rebound in Houston home sales fuel uptick nationally

Just six weeks after floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey damaged thousands of homes in Houston, home sales there have rebounded.
Sales rose 4 percent in September in Houston from the prior year, after plummeting nearly 24 percent in August, according to the National Association of Realtors. That helped push home sales nationally higher by 0.7 percent; estimates had been for a slight drop.
"I don't think anyone expected to see home sales in positive territory this soon after a natural disaster of Harvey's magnitude," Houston Association of Realtors Chair Cindy Hamann said in a statement. "The September report speaks volumes about the incredible resiliency of the Houston real estate market."
The Houston gains are due in part to delayed sale closings in August that were pushed forward, as well as investors buying up damaged properties.