    Futures point to a positive open as investors gear up for GE, P&G, SunTrust earnings; Yellen speech in focus

    • Major earnings are set to dominate some discussion on Wall Street, with General Electric, Honeywell, Procter & Gamble, and more set to report
    • Two Federal Reserve members are set to speak Friday

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a strong positive open Friday, as investors geared up for another batch of earnings, while awaiting comments from leading Federal Reserve officials.

    Major earnings are set to dominate some discussion on Wall Street, with General Electric, Honeywell, Procter & Gamble, Baker Hughes, SunTrust and Synchrony Financial all scheduled to publish their latest financial figures.

    Looking to data, existing home sales figures for September are set to be published at 10 a.m. ET.

    In the central bank sphere, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is expected to participate in a panel discussion on global regulatory structure at "The Future of Global Finance: Populism, Technology and Regulation" conference in New York.

    However, the main Fed event that investors will be turning to is that of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech later on in the day. Yellen will be in Washington on Friday, where she is expected to attend the National Economists Club Herbert Stein Memorial Lecture and Annual Dinner and give a speech on monetary policy since the financial crisis.

    Meanwhile, the question of who will take on the position of chair at the Federal Reserve next year continues to keep investors on edge this trading day.

    When it comes to news in that area, U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly completed interviews with all five of the candidates that he's considering for the role, including current Chair Janet Yellen. A decision that could potentially even be announced next week, Reuters reported Thursday citing a source familiar with the matter.

    Elsewhere, the U.S. Senate passed a budget proposal Thursday night that allowed Republicans to move closer to eventually passing tax reform. The measure was passed with a vote of 51-49.

    On the commodities front, oil prices fluctuated in morning trade, with U.S. crude trading lower at $50.75 around 5:50 a.m. ET, while Brent dipped to trade around $56.77 per barrel.

    In markets news, the Dow Jones industrial average managed to spin out a record close in the previous trading session, erasing sharp losses seen earlier on in trade; with the S&P 500 also managing to secure a record close Thursday.

    Overseas, European stocks were posting gains during market trade, while markets in Asia closed mostly higher.

