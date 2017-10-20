    ×

    Dow rises 60 points, hits record high after Senate takes step toward tax reform

    • The Senate approved a $4 trillion budget measure Thursday by a 51-49 vote.
    • Passing a budget unlocks reconciliation, which enables the GOP to pass a tax bill with a simple 51-vote majority in the Senate.
    • Rising expectations of lower corporate taxes have helped stocks rise to record highs recently.

    U.S. stocks traded higher on Friday after the Republicans took a step toward achieving tax reform.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 60 points, reaching an intraday record. Cisco Systems and American Express both rose 1 percent to lead advancers. Shares of JPMorgan Chase, meanwhile, hit an all-time high after also jumping 1 percent.

    The S&P 500 also notched an intraday all-time high, advancing 0.3 percent as financials led advancers.

    PayPal was the best-performing stock in the index, rising nearly 6 percent after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

    Celgene shares were the worst performers on the S&P 500, falling more than 9 percent after the company said it will discontinue trials on a drug aimed at treating Crohn's disease.

    The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.4 percent.

    The Senate approved a $4 trillion budget measure Thursday by a 51-49 vote. Passing a budget unlocks reconciliation, which enables the GOP to pass a tax bill with a simple 51-vote majority in the Senate. Using the tool removes the need for winning Democratic support, which would likely sink a GOP tax measure.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    "The market was very excited about tax reform last year after the election. But come the first half of this year, those expectations dropped. Recently, expectations of tax cuts have started to creep up," said Rui De Figueiredo, CIO and co-head of the Solutions/Multi-Asset Group at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

    "The Republicans are so on the hook to get something done that those in-party divisions are likely to be resolved in order to get tax reform done," De Figueiredo said.

    Investors have recently seen a higher likelihood of a new tax plan coming from the GOP after the House passed another budget bill earlier this month.

    Rising expectations of lower corporate taxes have helped stocks rise to record highs recently, along with strong corporate earnings and solid economic data. The Dow first crossed above 23,000 earlier this week.

    "We continue to set new highs and that does put people on edge at times," said Tom Anderson, chief investment officer at Boston Private.

    "We've gone a long time without a 5 percent correction. But we continue to be bullish on stocks. We think this stock market is supported by fundamentals," Anderson said.

    Wall Street also looked to corporate earnings on Friday, as General Electric and Honeywell, among others, reported quarterly results. Honeywell reported earnings per share that were in line with expectations while GE posted a big miss on its bottom line.

    GE shares dropped 2 percent in early trade and briefly fell more than 8 percent in the premarket.

    "Let there be no debate, this quarter was undoubtedly worse than expected," JPMorgan analyst C. Stephen Tusa, Jr. said in a note Friday. "It is becoming increasingly clear that this is a "workout" of a set of business that are impaired for whatever reason (macro and/or micro) generating essential zero FCF, and management is fighting to salvage value, not a simple restructuring."

    Investors also looked to Washington as President Donald Trump has reportedly completed interviews with all five of the candidates that he's considering for the role, including current Chair Janet Yellen.

    A decision that could potentially even be announced next week, Reuters reported Thursday citing a source familiar with the matter.

    Politico reported late Thursday that Trump was leaning toward appointing Fed Governor Jerome Powell as the next head of the central bank.

    —CNBC's Jacob Pramuk, Alexandra Gibbs and Peter Schacknow contributed to this report.

