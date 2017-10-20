    ×

    Politics

    Politics

    Watch AG Jeff Sessions talk immigration in Texas

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 12:20 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks about President Donald Trump's immigration policy in Texas on Friday.

    The remarks follow separate judges partially or largely blocking the administration's latest effort to restrict travel from specific countries amid what it calls terrorism concerns. Most of the countries included in that measure are predominantly Muslim.

    Sessions has criticized previous rulings from judges blocking similar measures.

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.