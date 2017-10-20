Watch out where you get help with buying a house

Attom Data Solutions reports that on average, nearly 1 in 4 mortgages in the second quarter involved co-borrowers who were not spouses, compared with less than 1 in 5 as recently as 2015.

In many major markets, co-borrowing was even more popular.

More than 50 percent of mortgages in San Jose, California, which includes Silicon Valley, involved co-borrowers in the second quarter. In Miami, 45 percent of mortgages had co-borrowers, Seattle had 39 percent, in Portland, Oregon, nearly 30 percent of mortgages had co-borrowers and in Tampa, Florida, 26 percent.

"The market has to react to higher prices in some way," said Daren Blomquist, senior vice president at Attom Data Solutions. "During the last housing boom, the decision was to loosen lending standards. That's not happening now, so co-borrowing is one solution."