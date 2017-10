According to a recent study of young executives by HubSpot, one in two people say that they need to improve their work-life balance.

One in two people are wrong. Dead wrong.

This idea that success is about "finding balance" is as flawed as it is dangerous.

I get it. You're tired. Beaten down. Feeling the effects of long hours and failure. You aren't sure you have enough endurance to see your way to success.