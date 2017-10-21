Amazon's new tablet is easily the best you can buy for $150

The new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is easily the best tablet you can buy for $150.

It's a no-frills tablet, much like its predecessor that carried the same name, but the sharper screen and on-demand support for Alexa turn the Fire HD 10 from a 'meh' first-generation product into a great tablet.

Folks who subscribe to Amazon Prime services will get the most out of it, but it's also a really solid tablet for kids or as a complementary device in households that might have people constantly fighting over an iPad.

Here's what you need to know.