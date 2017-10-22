The Australian dollar has slipped from a peak of $0.81 to a low of $0.79 before developing an uncertain rebound.

Can the Australian dollar find genuine support near $0.71 or is Australian dollar weakness going to continue to develop? This is the first question traders are asking.

Alternatively, is the underlying uptrend strength solid enough to develop a sustainable rebound and breakout above resistance near $0.81? This is the second question, usually asked by investors with a longer-term view of the market.

It is difficult to ignore the performance of the dollar, as Aussie strength is often a direct consequence of weakness in the U.S. currency, which had fallen recently to $0.91 on the dollar index chart.

The mild dollar recovery to $0.93 has coincided with the weakness in the Australian dollar.

Although the Australian dollar may be driven by the strength of the dollar, it is the behavior of the Aussie that sets the breakout targets.