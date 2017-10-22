Wall Street week ahead: Big news for earnings, the economy and taxes

As seems to be the case often these days, we'll have to wait until the end of the week for the biggest economic news.

On Friday, the government will release its first reading of third-quarter GDP, an accounting of all the goods and services the economy produces.

Current estimates vary widely: FactSet figures the number will be around 2.2 percent, the Atlanta branch of the Federal Reserve pegs it closer to 2.7 percent, but the New York Fed sees growth of only around 1.5 percent.

This all matters because stocks have surged this year on two principal beliefs: that the economy is going to start running hotter than the 2.1 percent average growth since the Great Recession ended, and that Congress would pass some sort of tax reduction/reform before the year is out.

With Washington legislators on the verge of a budget deal (more on that later), economic growth should be coming along as well. This year's rally could hinge largely on that .