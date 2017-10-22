Wall Street week ahead: Big news for earnings, the economy and taxes

What in the world is happening in corporate America? The past couple of weeks have provided a bevy of embarrassing headlines about some of the country's most prominent companies.
Investors last week had to digest a major disappointment from General Electric, while also learning that the problems at Wells Fargo extended beyond the retail banking business and into the investment side, suggesting a companywide culture issue.
Yet the market still rambles on, with October shaping up to be one of the best months of the year. The Dow is up about 4 percent for the month, suggesting that stocks could end the year with some serious momentum.
Here's what investors will be munching on this week: