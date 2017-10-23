    ×

    3 key factors that could drive financials to new highs

    Trading Nation: Financials hit 10-year high   

    Banks have been on a tear, and one strategist points to 3 key factors that could continue to underpin the rally.

    Financials is the best performing sector since the election, surging more than 30 percent and hovering near a 10-year high. Kathy Lien of BK Asset Management says a combination of rising interest rates, tax reform and deregulation could continue to push the space to new highs.

    "Obviously stocks are doing well, there's a strong risk appetite there, [plus] tax reform and the lax regulatory environment that could come is really conducive to further gains in the financials," she said Friday on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

    "So I think that combined with the prospect of further yield increases and interest rate hikes could fuel further gains in the financials," she added.

    While tax reform could benefit financials over any other sector, Chad Morganlander of Washington Crossing Advisors believes the banks could soon face one obstacle that prevents them from rallying even further.

    "Going forward in the next 6 to 9 months, we do believe there will be negative headwinds, like a flattening of the yield curve as the Federal Reserve starts to raise interest rates," said the portfolio manager. "And we believe that they'll raise interest rates 3 to 4 times for the next 12 to 18 months."

    Lien, for her part, does believe that a flattening yield curve could impact the financials, but overall remains positive on another rally for the sector.

    "I think we have a little bit more room to go," she said. "Obviously we're at 10-year highs, which could be a headwind [and also] the Fed chair pick could dampen yields depending on who's selected. But I think in the long run we may actually see some more new highs in this index before we actually see any type of meaningful correction."

    The financial sector is trading roughly 14 percent below its all-time high, hit in May 2007.

