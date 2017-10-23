5 things this economics professor can teach you about success after studying 30,000 business pitches

You can learn a lot from studying one business pitch. You can learn even more from studying 30,000.

Sean Wise, an economics professor at Ryerson University, start-up expert and best-selling author, says he's always receiving pitches. Whether he's at a restaurant with his family or heading to the restroom, he says, there's someone eager to pitch a business idea.

"But I can't tell if a pitch is a good or bad idea in five minutes," the economics professor tells CNBC Make It. "It's disrespectful and a disservice to them."

However, Wise says that there are five things he's learned about creating a successful business after studying over 30,000 pitches: