Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: WHR, ZION & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Whirlpool's stock tumbled more than 6.5 percent in the extended session after the company posted worse-than-expected third quarter earnings and cut guidance.

Shares of HNI Corp. plunged more than 16 percent on light trading volume after hours. The company posted results that exceeded Wall Street expectations, but delivered weak guidance for the fourth quarter.

Zions Bancorp shares fell about 1 percent in extended trading after the company posted third-quarter earnings financial results.

Shares of American Tower Corp. fell more than 1.3 percent in after hours trading. The stock had closed down slightly during the regular session Monday.