Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak: iPhone X is the first iPhone I won't buy on 'day one'

For more than a year before it was released, the iPhone X was hailed as a revolutionary new form factor that could spark a "super cycle" of sales. The phone, unveiled in September, features an edge-to-edge 5.8-inch bright, sharp display, with a smaller chassis than the iPhone 8 Plus. It also has facial recognition.

But Wozniak also said he was skeptical that the Face ID feature would work the way it is supposed to.

Wozniak isn't the only onlooker that's uncertain about the new handset. Because the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X were not released at the same time this year, some analysts have struggled to get a handle on how well the phones will sell.

Surveys show that a high percentage of consumers plan to purchase a new iPhone in the next three months, but that the iPhone 8 series is accounting for a smaller share of sales than the new iPhones this time last year, according to UBS analyst Steven Milunovich.

"This softness could be good or bad depending on whether users are waiting on the iPhone X," Milunovich wrote in a Monday note.

Venture capitalist Gene Munster noted that Google searches for "iPhone" seem to have declined 10 percent year-over-year. But Munster said his firm's surveys show "positive data points for Apple."

"The release of the iPhone 8 was underwhelming compared to past iPhone launches, but this is not bad news for Apple. This year's iPhone cycle will have its units and revenues split between the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X," Munster wrote. "Historically about half of the iPhones purchased in a given year are the most recently released model. This bodes well for iPhone revenue growth."