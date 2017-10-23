Discounted Apple Watches will be available to millions of life insurance customers

John Hancock, one of the largest life insurance providers, is partnering with Apple to offer all of its new and existing members a steeply discounted Apple Watch.
Any of its 10 million policyholders who sign up with the Vitality program, which offers perks and rewards to people who live healthy lifestyles, are eligible to get the device for $25. As long as members exercise regularly for two years, they will be allowed to keep the device for free. (If they don't, they'll have to pay it off in installments.) The Series 3 costs upwards of $299.
Apple is exploring partnerships with insurance companies as a sales channel for its health and fitness-tracking Apple Watch. Apple recently held a series of meetings in August with health insurer Aetna to discuss giving out Apple Watches to its 23 million members.
The watch represents less than 5 percent of overall Apple revenue, analysts say, but it's starting to show significant momentumnow that the new Series 3 comes with cellular connectivity. Its enterprise push could represent a bigger chunk of sales over time, which would mirror Fitbit's trajectory.