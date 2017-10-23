Discounted Apple Watches will be available to millions of life insurance customers

John Hancock, which is owned by Manulife Financial, first started offering Apple Watches to a limited set of members — people who purchased life insurance policies over $2 million — several years ago.

After logging a 20 percent increase in activity under the program, it decided to extend it to all U.S. members

About half of the people who received the device achieved their monthly goals and did not pay for the device, John Hancock senior vice president Brooks Tingle told CNBC.

Tingle said it is the first and only life insurer to offer the Apple Watch as part of its policies.

John Hancock expects that the Apple Watch's appeal will help it attract new customers.

It recently surveyed customers of term life insurance and found that some 20 percent of them planned to buy an Apple Watch. It also found that 50 percent of people who did not have life insurance but recognized they needed it were more likely to buy it if they could get a discount.



The company has been criticized by privacy advocates for offering discounts based on physical activity. These perks are less likely to be extended to low-income individuals who are juggling multiple jobs and don't have time to get to the gym, as well as new mothers, experts have noted.

These people could end up paying the full cost of the Apple Watch over time.

Tingle said the company takes privacy seriously. "We have studied it a great deal," he said, adding that his team has taken pains to be transparent with customers about the price.

He also said it has "safeguards in place" to protect data from getting into the wrong hands, including employers that might penalize their workers. "We're clear with customers that we manage their data carefully," he said.