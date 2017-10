CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC EXCERPTS: SAUDI PRINCE ALWALEED BIN TALAL SPEAKS WITH CNBC’S ANDREW ROSS SORKIN TODAY

WHEN: TODAY, Monday, October 23, 2017

PRINCE ALWALEED ON HIS SUPPORT FOR THE SAUDI 2030 VISION:

BEFORE KING SOLOMON TOOK OVER, I WENT PUBLIC WITH MANY OF MY REQUESTS AND REQUIREMENTS TO SAFEGUARD THE INTERESTS OF SAUDI ARABIA. AND AS YOU KNOW, THE ECONOMY IS THE VEIN OF ANY COUNTRY. AND THE COUNTRY OF SAUDI ARABIA IN '13, '14, AND SOME IN THE BEGINNING OF '15 WAS NOT DOING VERY GOOD, BECAUSE WE WERE SO MUCH DEPENDENT ON OIL. 92% OF OUR BUDGET WAS DEPENDING ON OIL. AND AS PUBLICLY THAT THIS IS DANGEROUS. SO YOU HAVE TO HAVE DIVERSIFICATION. YOU HAVE TO HAVE A SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND, AND YOU HAVE TO HAVE LESS DEPEND ON OIL. CLEARLY, WHEN KING SOLOMON TOOK OVER AND THE PRINCE BIN SALMAN WHO WAS APPOINTED RECENTLY AS THE CONFERENCE TOOK THE INITIATIVE OF THE – INITIATING THE 2030 VISION. CLEARLY ALL THOSE REQUIREMENTS WERE FULFILLED. SO I'M IN FULL SUPPORT OF IT, YES. AND FRANKLY SPEAKING, RIGHT NOW SAUDI ARABIA IS IN THE MIDST OF A MAJOR OVERHAUL AND CHANGE ON ALL FRONTS: ECONOMIC, FINANCIAL, SOCIAL, ENTERTAINMENT, AND EVEN POLITICAL. SO REALLY WE ALWAYS HEARD ABOUT THE SO-CALLED ARAB SPRING IN CERTAIN ARAB COUNTRIES, SO THIS IS OUR VERSION, OUR SAUDI VERSION OF ARAB SPRING, OUR PEACEFUL ARAB SPRING. SO WHAT'S HAPPENING IS NOT AN EVOLUTION. FRANKLY SPEAKING, THIS EVOLUTION IS HAPPENING NOW, BUT A PEACEFUL ONE IN SAUDI ARABIA. SO I'M IN FULL SUPPORT OF IT, YES.

PRINCE ALWALEED ON WHY HE WOULDN'T BE SURPRISED IF CHINA BUYS INTO ARAMCO:

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: DO YOU THINK, OR DO YOU KNOW, THE CEO SAID THAT THE CHINESE ARE NOT, OR AT LEAST HE'S NOT TALKING TO THE CHINESE. IS IT POSSIBLE THAT THEY COULD BE TALKING TO THE GOVERNMENT?

PRINCE ALWALEED: WELL, YOU KNOW, I'M NOT A MEMBER OF THE GOVERNMENT, BUT I READ THESE REPORTS AND I WOULD NOT BE SURPRISED IF CHINA WOULD BE LOOKING AT THIS OPPORTUNITY, BECAUSE CHINA DEPENDS ON OIL, AND WILL DEPEND ON OIL FOR A LONG TIME TO COME. AND SAUDI ARABIA IS AN ANCHOR EXPORTER OF OIL TO CHINA. SO IF THIS THING HAPPENED, IT SHOULD BE VERY MUCH WELCOME. AND I'VE HEARD A LOT OF DISCUSSION IN THE WESTERN MEDIA THAT IF CHINA COMES AND BUYS X PERCENT OF SAUDI ARAMCO, THIS MAY HINDER AND DELAY THE PROJECTED IPO OF ARAMCO. THIS IS NOT THE CASE BECAUSE ALL COMPANIES IN THE WORLD – AND ARAMCO IS A COMPANY, BY THE WAY, THEY CAN HAVE AN ANCHOR INVESTOR BEFORE IPO. ACTUALLY, IF CHINESE COMPANY -- IF ANOTHER INVESTOR COMES AND INVESTS IN ARAMCO IPO, THAT SHOULD CONFIRM AND EXPEDITE THE PROCESS OF HAVING ARAMCO GO PUBLIC, BECAUSE THIS WILL -- THE PRICE THAT ARAMCO -- THE OWNERS OF ARAMCO OF THE SAUDI GOVERNMENT IS SEEKING.

PRINCE ALWALEED ON THE RATIONALE BEHIND ARAMCO's POTENTIAL IPO:

I CALL IT THE NUCLEAR WEAPON REALLY, OF GOING PUBLIC WITH THE IPO OF ARAMCO. THIS IS REALLY A SAFETY VALVE FOR SAUDI ARABIA. BECAUSE YOU KNOW, SAUDI ARABIA RIGHT NOW IS LIVING ON PRODUCING OIL AND INVESTING SOME OF THE MONEY COMING FROM OIL AND BY GOING DOWN FROM RESERVES AND THAT. BUT THAT'S VERY IMPORTANT. THIS IS 5% OF THE, ARAMCO GOING PUBLIC BECAUSE THIS WILL GET THE GOVERNMENT SOMETIMES DEPENDING ON THE EVALUATION SOMEWHERE BETWEEN $75-$100 BILLION. WHICH IS VERY IMPORTANT TO JUMP-START THE PROCESS AGAIN. AS THE CONFERENCE SAID THAT TO BE PART OF IT INVESTED LOCALLY TO GET EVEN MORE GROWTH AND JOBS IN THE MARKET. SO THIS IS VERY GOOD IDEA. AND NO ONE TALKS ABOUT THIS IDEA THAT IF YOU GO 5%, THERE'S NOTHING OBVIOUSLY FROM ANOTHER 5% NEXT YEAR, AND 5% THE THIRD YEAR AND FOURTH YEAR AND SO FORTH. DEPENDING ON THE SITUATION.

PRINCE ALWALEED ON PUERTO RICO DEBT:

THERE'S A LOT OF GOOD POLICIES BY TRUMP. NOW, CLEARLY, IT'S NOT BEING HELPED A LOT BY, YOU KNOW, THE SKIRMISHES THAT'S HAPPENING IN HIS ADMINISTRATION, BECAUSE, LOOK, HE IS A UNIQUE PRESIDENT, AND IT'S VERY DIFFICULT FOR SOME PEOPLE WORKING AROUND HIM RIGHT NOW THAT COME FROM VERY STRUCTURED, ORGANIZED BACKGROUND TO WORK WITH A PRESIDENT WHO IS REALLY, YOU KNOW, VERY MUCH UNIQUE AND WHAT THEY SAY IS. FOR EXAMPLE, I GIVE THE EXAMPLES WHEN HE SAID THAT PUERTO RICO IS BANKRUPT. PUERTO RICO WILL NEVER PAY HIS DEBT. HE'S RIGHT. HE'S NOT WRONG IN THIS. BUT YOU ARE USED TO PRESIDENT'S SAYING, BEING VERY DIPLOMATIC AND BEING POLITICALLY RIGHT AND NOT SAYING SUCH STUFF. HE'S RIGHT. PUERTO RICO IS NEVER GONNA PAY HIS DEBT. JUST LIKE GREECE. NOBODY PAYS DEBT. WE ALL KNOW THIS.

PRINCE ALWALEED ON HIS INVESTMENT IN TWITTER:

OUR INVESTMENT ON TWITTER IS PART OF AND PARCEL OF A PLAN WHEREBY KINGDOM HOLDING IS MOVING FROM THE OLD INVESTMENTS THAT YOU HAD INTO THE NEW INVESTMENTS LIKE JD.COM IN CHINA, LIKE TWITTER, LYFT, AND CAREEM –WHICH IS ANOTHER HAIL DRIVING IN THE MIDDLE EAST. SO TWITTER IS AN INTEGRAL PART OF IT, NOW WE ARE CLEAR, VERY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THAT--OBVIOUSLY TWITTER WILL NOT BE EASY BECAUSE THEY'RE FACING DIFFICULTIES. BUT YOU KNOW, OUR ENTRY POINT WAS VERY REASONABLE. SO RIGHT NOW IT'S HOLDING OUR OWN OWN BREAK EVEN POINT. ANY GOOD NEWS FROM MR. JACK DORSEY AND HIS TEAM AT TWITTER, I THINK THIS WILL BE REFLECTED VERY MUCH ON TWITTER.

PRINCE ALWALEED ON CITGROUP:

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: YOU'VE BEEN A LONG TIME INVESTOR FOR CITIGROUP, AND THERES A LONG HISTORY TO THAT, BUT YOU HAVE REMAINED AN INVESTOR IN CITIGROUP. HOW DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE BANKING WORLD IN THE UNITED STATES TODAY? HAVE YOU EVER THOUGHT I WANT TO MAKE AN INVESTMENT IN GOLDMAN SACHS OR I WANT TO MAKE AN INVESTMENT IN JP MORGAN INSTEAD?

PRINCE ALWALEED: WELL, YOU HAVE SEEN THAT NOW, THAT HOW AFTER THE ELECTION OF PRESIDENT TRUMP HOW THE STOCK MARKET RELATED TO THOSE BANKING, BANKING INDUSTRY – BALLOONED. FOR EXAMPLE, CITI WENT DOWN FROM THE 50s TO NOW, THE MID-70s. SO THAT'S ONLY 50% INCREASE IN LESS THAN ONE YEAR. SO REALLY, THE ENVIRONMENT FOR THE BANKING INDUSTRY IS VERY FAVORIABLE. NOT ONLY BECAUSE INTEREST RATES WILL GO UP, I MEAN, EVEN IF THEY GO UP, I DON'T THINK IT'S GOING TO BE THE MAIN INGREDIENT OF HAVING THE INCOME GO UP, BUT ALSO THE LESS CIRCULATION IS ALSO HELPING THE BANKS ALSO. SO LESS CIRCULATIONS, MORE CONTROLS BY THE BANKS LEARN THE LESSONS OF THE LAST DECADE. AND THE INTEREST RATES GOING UP OBVIOUSLY WILL SUPPORT. ALL THESE EVENTS ARE REALLY HELPING THE SHARE PRICE FOR THE COMPANIES GOING UP. I'M HAPPY WITH CITIBANK BECAUSE NOW EVEN WITH THE BIG JUMP RIGHT NOW, THEY'RE STILL BELOW LOCAL VALUE RIGHT NOW. THERE'S STILL PLENTY OF ROOM FOR CITIGROUP TO GO 100 AND ABOVE.

PRINCE ALWALEED ON BITCOIN:

PRINCE ALWALEED: I JUST DON'T BELIEVE IN THIS BITCOIN THING. I THINK IT'S JUST GOING TO IMPLODE ONE DAY. IT'S ENRON IN THE MAKING.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: ENRON IN THE MAKING?

PRINCE ALWALEED: I JUST DON'T BELIEVE IN BITCOIN COMPLETELY.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: BECAUSE?

PRINCE ALWALEED: IT DOESN'T MAKE SENSE. THIS THING IS NOT REGULATED. IT'S NOT UNDER CONTROL. IT'S NOT UNDER THE SUPERVISION ANY FEDERAL – ELECT— UNITED STATES FEDERAL RESERVE OR ANY OTHER CENTRAL BANK. I DON'T BELIEVE IN THIS WHOLE THING AT ALL. I THINK IT'S GOING TO IMPLODE. SO I'M IN AGREEMENT WITH JP MORGAN'S DIMON.

PRINCE ALWALEED ON HIS INVESTMENT IN LYFT:

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: YOU HAVE INVESTED IN THE CAR RIDE SHARING BUSINESS, IN LYFT AND IT'S BEEN RIDE SHARING BUSINESS IN LYFT. IT'S BEEN A GREAT INVESTMENT FOR YOU. ITS UP ABOUT 200% SINCE YOU BOUGHT IT. EXPLAIN WHY YOU BOUGHT LYFT AND NOT UBER I THINK THAT YOU WERE LOOKING AT BOTH AT THE TIME.

PRINCE ALWALEED: WE WERE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BOTH—UBER AND LYFT—BUT YOU KNOW, WHEN WE EVALUATED BOTH COMPANIES, WE THOUGHT THAT LYFT IS A BETTER ENTRY POINT FOR US—AND – BECAUSE AT THAT TIME UBER'S PRICE WAS AT THE PLATEAU, THE HIGH SIDE. SO WE INVESTED WITH LYFT AND WE HAVE VERY GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH THE CEO THERE, MR. ZIMMER, AND THE MANAGEMENT. OBVIOUSLY WE'VE MET A FEW TIMES. BUT, UBER, UBER IS STILL A GREAT COMPANY, OBVIOUSLY.

PRINCE ALWALEED ON TAX REFORM:

PRINCE ALWALEED: LET ME QUOTE THE TREASURY SECRETARY OF UNITED STATES, MR. MNUCHIN. HE JUST SAID THAT, "IF THERE'S NO TAX REFORM, THE MARKET WILL TANK."

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: WILL TANK.

PRINCE ALWALEED: HE SAID THAT. I'M JUST QUOTING HIM.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: BUT, IS THAT WHAT YOU BELIEVE?

PRINCE ALWALEED: WELL, LOOK. THERE'S A BET RIGHT NOW ON TAX REFORM. CLEARLY. BECAUSE REDUCED TAX FROM 35% TO 20 AND ON THE CORPORATE TAX GOING DOWN, ALSO INEVITABLY COMPANIES GO UP, AND THE VALUATION COULD GO UP ALSO. I THINK THERE'S A BIG BET ON THAT, BUT CLEARLY THERE'S A LOT OF OPTIMISM IN THE UNITED STATES.

PRINCE ALWALEED ON THE US ECONOMY:

I THINK THE FEDERAL RESERVE HAS BEEN DOING A GOOD JOB LATELY FRANKLY SPEAKING -AND WITH INFLATION RATE BEING SO LOW. AND SHE ACTUALLY JUST MENTIONED TO ME ACTUALLY, A VERY PLEASANT SURPRISE FOR HER, WHEREBY INTEREST RATES-INFLATION, BEING SO LOW FOR SO LONG. SO RIGHT NOW THE UNITED STATES ECONOMY IS DOING PRETTY WELL.

PRINCE ALWALEED ON PRESIDENT TRUMP:

WELL, LOOK, TRUMP IS A UNIQUE PRESIDENT. MR. PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS HIS OWN WAY OF GOVERNING. I KNOW, SOME PEOPLE DON'T ABSORB THIS ISSUE OF GOVERNING THROUGH A TWEET. BUT YOU HAVE TO BEGIN ACCEPTING THAT. AFTER ALL, PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS ELECTED BY PEOPLE IN THE UNITED STATES SO WE HAVE TO EXPECT AND ACCEPT THAT. AND TRUMP SPEAKING ABOUT POLICIES, HIS POLICIES ARE PRETTY GOOD, AND YOU KNOW, NOT TO QUOTE PRESIDENT TRUMP PERSONALLY, HE IS RIGHT. 5.3 TRILLION DOLLARS OF WEALTH IS BEING CREATED IN THE STOCK MARKET IN AMERICA. CLEARLY THIS WAS CREATED BECAUSE THERE'S A LOT OF OPTIMISM THAT HEALTH CARE WILL BE FINALIZED, AND THE TAX REFORM MORE IMPORTANTLY WILL BE FINALIZED. ALSO THERE'S A LOT OF GOOD POLICIES BY TRUMP.

