A confab craze that's attracting Bezos and other Silicon Valley titans

The Kool-Aid flows like a waterfall at Summit — so much so that the converted — including Branson, Meehan, The 4-Hour Workweek author Timothy Ferriss and Toms Shoes founder Blake Mycoskie — spent up to $2 million each to help the organization buy Powder Mountain in Utah in 2013 for a reported $40 million.

The location, the largest ski resort in America, is being built-out as a kind of utopia for the interesting with a capital I. The plan is to have Powder Mountain fully operational by 2022. That will include 500 single-family homes for members, Summit meeting facilities and a headquarters for the nonprofit Summit Institute, which presses for movement on issues such as ocean conservation, social justice and arts education. Its charitable arm has raised more than $2 million for partnerships, including the United Nations' anti-malaria campaign.

"Our North Star is connecting the thought leaders of our time and exposing ground-shifting ideas to the next generation of thought leaders," says co-founder Jeff Rosenthal. "For us success isn't about résumés, it's about dynamic shared experiences and relationships."

That may be so, but Summit also needs to bring in money, and plenty of it. Next month's flagship event in L.A. features its own campuslike setting, with a 75,000-square-foot outdoor lounge, marketplace and experiential space. Talks and music events are scheduled across four locations, and the organization is "taking over" 12 downtown restaurants for attendees over the three-day event. Admission to SummitLA 17 begins at $3,700 and includes 150 workshops — "learning sessions" in Summitspeak.

Lena Dunham and meditation advocate Bob Roth are discussing mindfulness and creativity. Pimco founder Bill Gross' talk is titled, "What we can learn from the economy from the 'King of Bonds.'" The November conference is one of four types of events Summit produces, along with pop-up events in major cities, "immersive" group trips and two-night weekend adventures at the Powder Mountain location.

All are invite-only, and none come cheap.