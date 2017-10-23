VISIT CNBC.COM

Top Microsoft HR exec: This is the No. 1 way to impress in a job interview

Scoring a job at Microsoft is no easy feat. Thousands of job seekers apply to open positions at the company each day, but just a fraction make it to the interview phase. So once you get to that round, it's vital that you stand out among your competitors in order to snag the job.

The best way to do that is by asking challenging and thoughtful questions, says Chuck Edward, Microsoft's head of global talent acquisition.

Not only is this the No.1 way to impress him, says Edward, but he's often pleasantly surprised by the questions interviewees ask.

"People should really be prepared with questions that have depth and rigor," Edward tells CNBC Make It. "Really show that curiosity."

Asking quality questions doesn't just help you stand out from the pack, says the Microsoft exec, it also makes the interview more fun and engaging. Why? Because it forces the interviewer to really think about the company in new ways in determining how best to answer your question, says Edward.

"It becomes a dialogue, and you become challenged, and you can feel it that they're making you better [as an interviewer]," says the head of global talent acquisition.

This opportunity to ask questions typically happens toward the very end of the interview, so it can either hurt or propel your chance of getting the job, says CNBC contributor Suzy Welch.

In fact, she says that the questions you ask the interviewer should show two things: that you've been listening and that you think big.

Welch adds that you should avoid questions like "what will a typical day look like for me?" because they won't help you stand out and have likely already been covered.

Instead, she says, you should dig deeper into a part of the job description or better yet, inquire about a new product or initiative the company just rolled out.

These types of questions show your potential employer that you are already looking to the future and invested in what the company is doing.

"Show in a positive way that you're excited about the future and that a part of your brain is already there," says Welch.

