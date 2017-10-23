Prince Alwaleed says bitcoin will implode: 'Enron in the making'

Saudi billionaire investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said Monday that bitcoin will implode one day.

"It just doesn't make sense. This thing is not regulated, it's not under control, it's not under the supervision" of any central bank, Alwaleed told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin on "Squawk Box."

"I just don't believe in this bitcoin thing. I think it's just going to implode one day. I think this is Enron in the making," Alwaleed said.

Bitcoin has risen sharply this year, gaining approximately 500 percent since Jan. 1. The cryptocurrency also hit an all-time high recently, breaking above $6,100 for the first time on Saturday.

It traded down 1.5 percent at $5,894.62 on Monday.

