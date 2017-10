Saudi billionaire investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal told CNBC on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump is a "unique" leader with "pretty good" policies.

Prince Alwaleed, chairman of Kingdom Holding, said Trump is correct in saying $5.3 trillion in U.S. stock market value has been created under his watch. It's a frequent tweet of the president in touting the U.S. economy.

The prince spoke to CNBC on Monday from the headquarters of his Kingdom Holding in Riyadh.