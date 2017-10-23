CNBC and Schneider Electric join forces to launch new series, IOT: Powering the Digital Economy

Monday 23rd October 2017 – CNBC, the world's number one business and financial news network, today announced it has teamed up with a leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, Schneider Electric, to create a brand new technology show, IOT: Powering the Digital Economy, which debuts on 24th October.

The series will draw on interviews with dozens of C-level executives in some of the world's most powerful companies to deepen the understanding of the impact of digital transformation across 12 industries – including healthcare, hospitality, mining, and retail.

Each episode will deliver practical insights from those on the front lines of major digital transformation, as well as explore how current and emerging technologies will transform leadership, business models, customer experience, revenue streams and power tomorrow's industries and societies.

IOT: Powering the Digital Economy will be hosted by a number of guest presenters, starting with the esteemed Juliet Mann, who explores the impact of digital transformation on the financial services industry and interviews: Josh Bottomley, Global Head of Digital, Retail Banking and Wealth Management at HSBC; Harsh Sinha, Vice President, Engineering at Transferwise; and Dirk Haubrich, Head of the Consumer Protection, Financial Innovation and Payments at the European Banking Authority.

Chris Leong, Chief Marketing Officer at Schneider Electric, said: "We are inspired by our customers' bold ideas to address challenges and opportunities presented by IoT and digitization. We are proud to be part of the ecosystem enabling solutions that address the energy paradox through both demand side efficiency and automation powering the digital economy. Our bold EcoStruxure solutions are designed for buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries. Join the conversations that unleash the infinite possibilities presented by IoT and digital transformation: #whatsyourboldidea."

Martin Conroy, Executive Producer at CNBC International, said: "IOT: Powering the Digital Economy investigates the impact of the digital revolution on a range of sectors – an issue which our audience is both concerned about and interested in. This series will answer many questions our viewers have about digital transformation and help them learn from its impact across an array of industries, making it a must-watch for many."

The bi-monthly 24-part editorial series debuts on CNBC International (Sky Channel 505, Free Sat 201, Virgin Media 613) on 24th October at 23.00 GMT.

