Gary Cypres isn't just a baseball fan, he's a sports fanatic.

He's a former investment banker who has spent 30 years amassing a wealth of sports memorabilia, estimated to be worth $30 million, in a 37,000-foot warehouse near downtown Los Angeles. It is a museum of treasures — with usually just one visitor.

"Primarily, it is open to me," Cypres tells CNBC. "I come every day." Though the collection is normally closed to the public, you can get a rare look on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

Cypres was first interested in memorabilia from the New York Yankees baseball team and expanded his collecting from there. "I was born in the Bronx, near Yankee stadium," he explains on "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

But for fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who will compete against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles in the World Series on Tuesday, Cypres's collection is sure to impress.