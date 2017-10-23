VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Take a look at this baseball superfan's rare $30 million collection—including a $2 million Dodgers jersey

The $30 million sports memorabilia collection
Inside a $30 million private sports museum   

Gary Cypres isn't just a baseball fan, he's a sports fanatic.

He's a former investment banker who has spent 30 years amassing a wealth of sports memorabilia, estimated to be worth $30 million, in a 37,000-foot warehouse near downtown Los Angeles. It is a museum of treasures — with usually just one visitor.

"Primarily, it is open to me," Cypres tells CNBC. "I come every day." Though the collection is normally closed to the public, you can get a rare look on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

Cypres was first interested in memorabilia from the New York Yankees baseball team and expanded his collecting from there. "I was born in the Bronx, near Yankee stadium," he explains on "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

But for fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who will compete against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles in the World Series on Tuesday, Cypres's collection is sure to impress.

Jackie Robinson's jersey.
CNBC | Secret Lives of the Super Rich
Jackie Robinson's jersey.

The single most valuable item in Cypres's collection, according to Dave Hunt, a sports memorabilia expert, is a Dodgers jersey game-worn by Jackie Robinson, which could fetch $2 million in an open auction. The Dodgers, originally headquartered in New York as the Brooklyn Dodgers, went west to become the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1957.

Babe Ruth's coaching uniform.
CNBC | Secret Lives of the Super Rich
Babe Ruth's coaching uniform.

Cypres also has a Dodgers uniform worn by baseball legend Babe Ruth while coaching the team in 1938. According to Hunt, the uniform could now be worth $500,000.

The collector has an entire room dedicated to Ruth, who was best known for his performance with the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. Cypres's Babe Ruth cache also includes a fur coat and a shotgun once owned by the famed player.

Babe Ruth's fur coat and shot gun.
CNBC | Secret Lives of the Super Rich
Babe Ruth's fur coat and shot gun.

In total, the collection of Babe Ruth history could be worth over $1 million.

Also among his collection, Cypres has 20 World Series trophies, as well as a rare 1909 baseball card for Pittsburgh Pirate shortstop Honus Wagner, estimated to be worth between $300,000 and $500,000, according to "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

Honus Wagner baseball card.
CNBC | Secret Lives of the Super Rich
Honus Wagner baseball card.

The upcoming World Series is an opportunity for Cypres — a chance for more history to be made: "To a collector like myself, there is always tomorrow," he says.

Watch new episodes of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" Thursdays at 10P/ET .

Don't miss: How a Maine carpenter's side gig became a $2 million baseball bat business

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Top MLB players are leaving major baseball bat brands for this small company
Why top MLB players are leaving major bat brands for this upstart company   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...