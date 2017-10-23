Spotify could be valued at $20 billion when it goes public and eventually be worth $100 billion, according to one investment bank.
GP Bullhound, which advised Spotify for a number of years on fundraising, laid out a thesis on Monday that could see Spotify's valuation rise to $55 billion by 2020, before reaching the $100 billion mark, which would make it one of the most valuable stocks in the world.
A number of reasons could be behind the valuation from faster-than-expected subscriber growth to increased penetration in the emerging markets and better deals with music labels, GP Bullhound said in a report.