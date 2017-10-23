    ×

    Tellme is one of the best Silicon Valley companies most people have never heard of

    • Tellme -- as start-up sold to Microsoft a decade ago -- attracted and cultivated a remarkable amount of tech talent.
    • Many of former employees have been successful throughout Silicon Valley
    Mike McCue, chief executive officer of Flipboard.
    Seventeen years ago, I competed against Mike McCue, who is currently the Founder and CEO of Flipboard. Back then, he was the co-founder and CEO of Tellme Networks and I was the VP of Business Development at a company called VoiceGenie.

    I met Mike for the first time two weeks ago at the Flipboard offices on a quiet street in Palo Alto, in a converted bowling alley.

    Mike and I quickly started going through the talented team that he built at Tellme. In many ways, they were the first unicorn. Raising hundreds of millions of dollars in the late 90s dot com bubble from Kleiner Perkins, Jim Barksdale and many others on the promise of delivering "dial tone 2.0." For the first time, you'd be able to pick up the phone — any phone — and use your voice to ask for anything you wanted.

    Now, this vision is commonplace with Siri, Cortana, and Alexa. But it was trailblazing back then.

    But after the bust, Tellme had to retrench, lay off people, and focus on using voice automation to save companies on their customer service costs. Founder CEOs back then didn't yet have the power that Mark Zuckerberg does today to write their own ticket. Mike was forced to step aside for a hired gun "professional" CEO from Cincinnati Bell for a couple of years. But he never quit. He resumed the CEO title later, kept fighting, sold Tellme to Microsoft for between $800 million and $1 billion, and stayed on for two years after the sale.

    Tellme is one of the best Silicon Valley companies you've never heard of. Its talent depth wasn't appreciated then and hasn't been recognized since. Some of the best Tellme people have gone on to have dramatic effects on the tech landscape in the nearly two decades since.

    Here's a summary of the Tellme talent tree:

    Tellme talent tree

    Person
    Tellme Role
    --->
    Current Company
    Current Job
    Mike McCue CEO ---> Flipboard CEO
    Angus Davis Co-founder ---> Upserve CEO
    Ellen Pao BD ---> Reddit Ex CEO
    Emil Michael BD / Sales ---> Uber Ex SVP of Business
    Brad Porter Engineering ---> Amazon VP Robotics but also helped build AWS
    Steph Tryphonas Engineering ---> Microsoft Engineering
    Richard Alfonsi Prod Mgt, VP of Enterprise BU ---> Stripe Head of Global Revenue & Growth
    Hadi Partovi   ---> Code.org Co-founder
    Ali Partovi   ---> Code.org Co-founder
    Anthony Accardi   ---> Ru La La CTO
    Jim Fanning   ---> Amazon AWS Country Manager
    Michael Pitkins   ---> Nest Engineering
    Daphne Luong Engineering Manager ---> Nest Head of Software Engineering
    John Giannandra CTO ---> Google SVP, Engineering -- Runs search
    Nikko Strom   ---> Amazon Helped create Alexa
    Bruce Buntschuh   ---> Amazon Helped create Alexa
    Adam Elman   ---> Amazon Helped create Alexa
    Mike Cafarella   ---> Hadoop creator N/A
    Dave Weiden Marketing ---> Khosla Ventures Partner
    Charles Moldow Sales ---> Foundation Capital Partner
    Jamie Bertasi Account Management ---> Homesuite COO
    Alfred Lin VP Finance ---> Sequoia Partner
    Travis Bogard Director Strategic Sales ---> Uber Head of Business
    Jim Everingham   ---> Instagram CTO
    Dave Bottoms Comms ---> Oath VP Product
    Kyle Oppenheim   ---> Facebook  
    Mike Dougerty   ---> Jelli Founder
    Doug Nichols   ---> Kidzen Founder
    David Alpert   ---> Google Ex founder of NYC office; now runs non-profit
    Eckart Walther   ---> Twitter Card Spring founder, acquired by Twitter
    Hetal Pandya   ---> Edison Software Co founder
    Sanjay Desai   ---> Klout Chief Product Officer
    Tom Thai   ---> Google BrandLab
    Jonathan Diorio   ---> Uber Head of Global Financial Services
    Jeff Kunins   ---> Amazon VP, Kindle
    Jonathan Katzman   ---> Minerva Head of Product
    Dariusz Paczuski   ---> Oath VP Marketing & Growth
    Johnny Schulhof   ---> Loom Media CEO
    Sanjeev Agrawal   ---> CollegeFeed Founder
    Eric Alexander Sales ---> Uber Ex Head of APAC
    Andy Scott   ---> 1bios CEO
    Bob Komin CFO ---> Sunrun CFO

    It's also worth noting that Mike had some fantastic advisers including:

    • Bill Campbell, Mike's CEO coach for many years
    • Mike Homer, who ran marketing at Netscape
    • Brad Silverberg and Peter Currie from the Tellme board
    • Avie Tevanian, who was Steve Jobs' head of engineering at NeXT and Apple in their critical years.
    • Mohan Gyani who was CEO of AT&T Wireless
    • Rick Roscitt who was CEO of AT&T's business services and now runs Delphi.
    • Naomi Seligman who ran the CIO forum
    • Kevin Harvey, partner at Benchmark.
    • And John Doerr and Danny Rimer — who are also members of the board at Flipboard

    I asked Mike if he felt like a proud father or grandfather thinking of all his kids and grandkids making their way out in the world. He just smiled. "They're all so great."

    We usually only think that someone is a "great" CEO when they achieve success. Flipboard has been around for 7 years now and hasn't yet achieved a big exit, but — for my money, and knowing what he did for a decade at Tellme and Microsoft — he's unquestionably a great CEO. He's likely going to start playing an important mentor role in the next decade.

    There are so many important qualities a successful CEO has to have, but after my chat with Mike and going over all the people he worked with at Tellme, perhaps the biggest is to attract great people, keep them, and get them moving after the same goal.

    Commentary by Eric Jackson, sign up for Eric's monthly Tech & Media Email. You can follow Eric on Twitter @ericjackson .

