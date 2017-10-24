Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: CMG, JNPR, AMD & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock tumbled nearly 10 percent in the extended session after the Tex-Mex fast casual company posted lower-than-expected third quarter results, including a big earnings miss and same-store sales just below estimates.

Juniper Networks shares slid more than 6 percent after the bell. The company said it was realigning its staff, while offering lower-than-expected guidance for the current quarter.

Shares of AT&T dropped about 1.5 percent in extended trading after the company posted third quarter earnings just shy of analysts' expectations.

Shares of Capital One Financial rose nearly 3 percent in the extended session after the company's earnings and revenue for the third quarter surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Advanced Micro Devices fell nearly 11 percent in extended trading even as the company posted higher-than-expected results for the third quarter.