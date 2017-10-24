    ×

    Silicon Valley's shoe darling launches a line for kids

    • Smallbirds is available starting Tuesday, selling in Allbirds' two physical stores and on its website.
    • The merino wool-constructed shoes will come in blue, red and gray, and retail for $55.
    • Co-founder Tim Brown says "retail" is a big part of the company's plans, following an "overwhelming success" in opening its first New York store.
    Small Birds
    A shoe company that has already won over Silicon Valley's adults is launching a line for kids.

    Online start-up Allbirds, which opened its first New York store last month, has designed a pint-size version of its shoes for children, called Smallbirds. Smallbirds is available starting Tuesday, selling in Allbirds' two physical stores and on its website.

    "We thought this was a natural use of our soft, comfortable materials, to create kids' shoes that were just as good, if not better," co-founder Tim Brown told CNBC. "There was a really strong sense from customers that they wanted this."

    The merino wool-built shoes are fit for kids' constant movement, the company said, and are made with a machine-washable, stretchable fabric. The pairs will come in blue, red and gray, and retail for $55.

    Allbirds expects that existing customers who are parents will want a pair of shoes for their kids. "Hopefully it brings new folks into the business, too," Brown added.

    The direct-to-consumer shoe company, which debuted last year, opened its first brick-and-mortar location in San Francisco in April.

    Allbirds has raised $27.5 million in equity since its inception, from partners including Tiger Global, Elephant, Maveron and Lerer Hippeau Ventures.

    "It's not enough to sell a product," Brown said about his company's mission. "[Retailers] need to be trying to do something more."

    In addition to sneakers, Smallbirds will offer children a lesson on sustainability, giving every customer a free copy of a book by co-founder Joey Zwillinger, called "Sadie Shaves the Day." The book expands on Allbirds' sustainable goals.

    Brown said the New York store opening was an "overwhelming success," and he sees brick-and-mortar retail as a big part of the company's plans.

    The Silicon Valley-based brand follows in the footsteps eyeglass retailer Warby Parker and mattress start-up Casper, which have seen sales skyrocket online and in stores.

    WATCH: Allbirds co-founder talks sustainable shoe craze

    Allbirds CEO: Sustainable shoe craze takes run at footwear space
