The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative committed to spend $45 million so far toward prison reform and affordable housing, according to Vice News.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative was formed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and pediatrician Priscilla Chan, Zuckerberg's wife, to advance social causes in areas such as healthcare and education. Last month, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative also said it was funding groups advocating for immigration reform and better standards for criminal investigations into sexual violence.

But because Chan Zuckerberg Initiative isn't registered as a non-profit, it's not required to regularly disclose its spending. Zuckerberg has said he intends to cash in up to $12.8 billion in Facebook shares in the next year and a half to fund his philanthropic endeavors.

Zuckerberg's investments, paired with a tour of America, have drawn comparisons to a presidential campaign. But David Plouffe, former Obama adviser and policy boss at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, told Vice News those rumors were "silly" and "political scuttlebutt."

