Cramer's lightning round: I'm behind pipeline stocks despite the sellers   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.: "MMP's got a 5 percent yield. My charitable trust owns it. I suspect the stock's going to go down along with all the pipeline companies. They're all under a lot of pressure. That's because interest rates are going higher. People sell these stocks when that happens. I like them."

Oracle Corporation: "It spiked up to $52. I think it's fine. I like the buyback, I like the course of business, I like the troika that's running it. I think you're fine."

Ally Financial Inc.: "We're not going to fool around. We've got JPMorgan doing great, over $100 – congratulations to them there. We've got Citi[group], which is my charitable trust's favorite. Let's pull the trigger there on those."

Charter Communications, Inc.: "I think you're OK in Charter. Remember, there are a lot of cord-cutters [and] a lot of people worried about these companies, but they do have good businesses."

Domino's Pizza, Inc.: "I think Domino's is doing well. OK? It's not doing as well as McDonald's, but Domino's is good at $189. I'm a buyer."

Hormel Foods Corp.: "We don't recommend a lot of food stocks here. We do like PepsiCo, which my charitable trust owns. That's really about it."

e.l.f. Beauty Inc.: "Look, I like e.l.f., but we're in a market where you really want to buy best of breed, and the best of breed is Estee Lauder. Fabrizio Freda is really delivering."