No one is safe from a cyber attack, not even elementary school children.

Recently, a hacking group named "The Dark Overlord," known for hacking Netflix, has been linked to a series of attacks on school districts in three different states reports CNN. The Wall Street Journal reports that cyber-thieves have attacked more than three dozen schools.

On October 16, the Department of Education issued a warning for K-12 teachers, parents, students and administrators against the dangers of hackers like The Dark Overlord, citing instances of cyber attacks against school districts in three different states.

"Schools have long been targets for cyber-thieves and criminals," writes the department. "We are writing to let you know of a new threat, where the criminals are seeking to extort money from school districts and other educational institutions on the threat of releasing sensitive data from student records."