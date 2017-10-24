    ×

    Tech

    Elon Musk slaps down talk of A.I. ‘gods’: Some people ‘should absolutely not’ make superintelligence

    • Elon Musk has said that people who talk of artificially intelligent 'gods' should not be allowed to create a digital superintelligence
    Elon Musk
    Peter Parks | AFP | Getty Images
    Elon Musk

    Experts who talk of artificially intelligent (AI) robots reaching divine status should "absolutely not be allowed" to create a machine smarter than humans, Elon Musk warned on Twitter.

    The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was addressing an article from tech news site VentureBeat about the possibility of an AI "god" emerging by 2042.

    One of the experts cited in the feature, former Google self-driving car engineer Anthony Levandowski, established a nonprofit religious organization called Way of the Future. The firm's mission statement reads: "To develop and promote the realization of a Godhead based on artificial intelligence and through understanding and worship of the Godhead contribute to the betterment of society."

    Levandowski was at the center of a lawsuit between Uber and Alphabet's Waymo unit, the latter of which accused Levandowski of stealing trade secrets related to autonomous vehicles and taking them with him to Uber.

    Another expert, Vince Lynch, said there was a "commonality" between AI and religion. Lynch's company IV.AI demonstrated a model whereby a computer could write new verses from the Bible.

    Latest A.I. warning

    Musk is known to be vocal on the subject of artificial intelligence. The entrepreneur signed an open letter back in August urging the United Nations to take action against the development of killer robots.

    A month later, the executive said an international push from countries for "AI superiority" could be the "most likely cause" of a third world war.

    Musk's Tesla business is involved in the development of AI technology, as a forerunner in the drive for autonomous vehicles. Last month CNBC reported that the firm was working with chipmaker AMD to create its own AI chip for self-driving cars.