Here’s how to negotiate flexible work hours

These days, it almost seems, as having a flexible work schedule is common practice at most workplaces. The traditional nine-to-five, Monday-through-Friday schedule does not work for everyone anymore, and some companies accommodate for those who work better with a more flexible schedule, such as one where you can work from home. For example, telecommuters –those who work from home — have increased by 115 percent in the last decade, according to a new study.
If other workers are able to have a flexible schedule or work from home, maybe you can too! Whether your company offers the option to work from home or not, it never hurts to ask your boss for a more flexible schedule. But, before you do so, it's best to go into a conversation like this prepared. Here's what to do.
