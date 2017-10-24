VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

If you skip this step when starting a job, you could miss out on $7,500 a year

541117484
Photo courtesy of Getty

Negotiating your salary is an important part of starting a job. In fact, according to Glassdoor's Know Your Worth tool, it can be worth $7,528 a year.

"[Our data shows] the average U.S. employee could be earning $7,528, or 13.3 percent, more per year than his or her current annual base salary," according to a Glassdoor press release. "Many Americans could be earning more by becoming more informed about their market value."

The data was compiled using aggregated pay information over the past year from "millions of salary reports shared by employees on Glassdoor," who anonymously submit their annual base salary, current job title, employer, location and years of work experience. The site estimates median base pay in a local job market, taking in account workforce supply and demand trends.

"Given that we're in the best labor market we've seen in a generation ... it's not a surprise to see a gap between what most Americans are earning and what they could be earning," Andrew Chamberlain, Ph.D., Glassdoor chief economist, says in the release.

"The big takeaway for job seekers," he adds, "is that our Know Your Worth tool can shed light on your current market value, based in part on market conditions where you live, to help you decide whether it's time to negotiate your pay."

From its salary data, Glassdoor also identified the top 25 jobs where employees could earn more money by looking at current median base salaries, by comparing them to current market value and measuring the difference. Here are the top 10:

1. Emergency Medical Technician

Potential salary growth: $7,771
Current median base salary: $27,636
Current market value: $35,407

2. Certified Nursing Assistant

Potential salary growth: $6,505
Current median base salary: $24,000
Current market value: $30,505

These numbers show why you should never take a first offer for salary
These numbers show why you should negotiate your salary   

3. Research Assistant

Potential salary growth: $7,935
Current median base salary: $30,000
Current market value: $37,935

4. Java Developer

Potential salary growth: $16,792
Current median base salary: $78,000
Current market value: $94,792

5. Pharmacist

Potential salary growth: $23,261
Current median base salary: $118,000
Current market value: $141,261

6. Web Designer

Potential salary growth: $9,508
Current median base salary: $52,000
Current market value: $61,508

7. Software Engineer

Potential salary growth: $17,943
Current median base salary: $100,000
Current market value: $117,943

8. Medical Assistant

Potential salary growth: $5,320
Current median base salary: $30,000
Current market value: $35,320

Suzy Welch: Here's the best answer to 'What's your current salary?'   

9. Marketing Manager

Potential salary growth: $14,107
Current median base salary: $80,000
Current market value: $94,107

10. Communications Manager

Potential salary growth: $13,334
Current median base salary: $76,498
Current market value: $89,831

While it's important that workers and job-seekers educate themselves about their market value, "it's not the only factor people should consider when thinking about a new job or a change in their current role," Jamie Hichens, Glassdoor senior talent acquisition partner, says in the release.

"People need to take into account what's most important to them short-term and long-term, which might include career advancement opportunities, what the culture and values are like at a potential employer, specific benefits, if you truly believe in the mission of the company, the type of work you might be doing, where you work, the structure behind who you might be working with and more."

And, while Glassdoor's tool and other salary calculators can offer useful insight, remember that they rely on self-reported numbers and can't take into account your specific circumstances. Wages are often dependent on factors unique to your experience and employer.

Still, if you're inspired to try for an increase in salary, check out these three negotiation strategies that will help you get more money. If you're already in a job, here's how to ask for a raise.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: These salary calculators could tell you if you're being paid what you're worth

Harvard negotiation expert shares tips on getting what you want
Harvard negotiation expert shares tips on getting what you want   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...