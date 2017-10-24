If you skip this step when starting a job, you could miss out on $7,500 a year

Negotiating your salary is an important part of starting a job. In fact, according to Glassdoor's Know Your Worth tool, it can be worth $7,528 a year.

"[Our data shows] the average U.S. employee could be earning $7,528, or 13.3 percent, more per year than his or her current annual base salary," according to a Glassdoor press release. "Many Americans could be earning more by becoming more informed about their market value."

The data was compiled using aggregated pay information over the past year from "millions of salary reports shared by employees on Glassdoor," who anonymously submit their annual base salary, current job title, employer, location and years of work experience. The site estimates median base pay in a local job market, taking in account workforce supply and demand trends.

"Given that we're in the best labor market we've seen in a generation ... it's not a surprise to see a gap between what most Americans are earning and what they could be earning," Andrew Chamberlain, Ph.D., Glassdoor chief economist, says in the release.

"The big takeaway for job seekers," he adds, "is that our Know Your Worth tool can shed light on your current market value, based in part on market conditions where you live, to help you decide whether it's time to negotiate your pay."

From its salary data, Glassdoor also identified the top 25 jobs where employees could earn more money by looking at current median base salaries, by comparing them to current market value and measuring the difference. Here are the top 10: