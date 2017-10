Nearly every room inside the all-American designed duplex is an homage to the historic hotel, with detailed reminders of the Plaza's glory days — from the napkins and plates Tommy chose for the dining room, to the photographs in the powder room of the famous people who once stayed here before the Hilfiger family moved in.

"We love the Old World charm of the building and the heritage," said Hilfiger.

You can get a full tour of Hilfiger's 6,000-square-foot designer digs on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Take a look inside:

Just off the great room is the living room with breathtaking vistas of Central Park.