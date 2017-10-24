Mark Cuban shares his No. 1 negotiation strategy—and it's one you may not have tried

If you prefer paying with debit or credit, you're not alone: Only 14 percent of Americans use cash for everyday purchases.

But according to self-made billionaire and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban, there's at least one time when you might want to ditch your plastic for cash: During a negotiation.

Cash can be a powerful negotiation tool, he says in a recent interview with Vanity Fair: "I tell people all the time, if you're out — you're going to take a yoga class and they want to charge you $30, say: 'Look, I've got 20 [dollars].' You know what, they're going to take it.

"Negotiating with cash is a far better way to get a return on your investment."