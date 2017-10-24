CORRECTED: McDonald's earnings: $1.76 a share, vs $1.77 EPS expected

McDonald's is set to report third-quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street is expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Thomson Reuters:

Earnings per share: $1.77, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue: $5.7 billion, Thomson Reuters said.

U.S. same-store sales: 4.7 percent growth, according to FactSet.

In July, McDonald's said it was excelling due to its national cold beverage value promotion, which offers soft drinks for $1, and the launch of Signature Crafted sandwiches, which are priced between $5 and $7 each.

However, that was before hurricanes hit Texas and Florida.

Last month, data tracker M Science warned the Illinois-based burger chain could have been hurt by the storms, and it put out a sales forecast for the Golden Arches was weaker than that of Wall Street analysts at the time, sending shares of the restaurant chain tumbling.

McDonald's third-quarter release will let investors know whether the promotions were able to offset any negative impact from the storms.

"We believe that drivers of the Q3 U.S. business included value-oriented promotions (such as $1 any size soft drinks and a McPick 2 for $5 promotion)," Mark Kalinowski, a Nomura-Instinet analyst, wrote in a recent note to clients.

Kalinowski also called out better-than-expected sales momentum in the U.S. and Japan.

McDonald's focus continues to be on menu innovation, store renovations, digital ordering and delivery as it works to achieve sustained growth and attract more customers. Since June, for example, Uber has been growingits partnership with the chain.

"As MCD executes on its strategic roadmap and produces sustained results, we expect the layered approach towards SSS growth, re-franchising efforts, overhead reductions, technology moves and capital plans ... to support continued growth," Deutsche Bank analyst Brett Levy wrote in a note to clients last week.

As of Monday's close, McDonald's shares are up more than 34 percent in 2017.