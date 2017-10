A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are solidly higher after strong earnings reports from Caterpillar, 3M, GM, and United Technologies.

TAX REFORM

-President Trump heads to Capitol Hill today to meet with Republicans on tax reform and to try to patch up some differences.

TERROR/DEFENSE



-The U.S., South Korea, and Japan carried out an antimissile drill today.