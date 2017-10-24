Suze Orman says this is the 'new retirement age'—and it might make you cringe

Suze Orman reveals her biggest money mistake — and what you can learn from it 11:21 AM ET Wed, 28 June 2017 | 01:03

Ultimately, if you want a secure retirement, says Orman, start thinking about how you can prepare now to work longer later: "Every dollar you don't spend in your 60s is a dollar that can keep growing for your 70s and beyond. So I want each and every one of you to make working until 70 (or later) your goal."

And, if you're not doing so already, put your money to work.

Having a comfortable retirement is all about using compound interest now, Orman said at Miami's eMerge conference in June: "You invest money and your money makes money, and the money you made with the money that you had makes money, and everything compounds."

Orman explained that if a 25-year-old puts $100 into a Roth IRA each month, they could have one million dollars by retirement. But if that same person waits ten years to start investing, they'll end up with only $300,000.

Waiting means blowing hundreds of thousands of dollars that could be made by simply letting your money sit and accumulate interest.

The bottom line: Don't put retirement on the back burner. Doing so may push your end date back even more.

If you need inspiration to kickstart your savings goals, check out:

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: Here's how much money you should have in your emergency fund, according to financial expert Suze Orman

