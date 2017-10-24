VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 best universities in China

Peking University


According to The New York Times, in 1998, just 3.4 million students attended university in China. Today, they estimate that there are over 26.2 million students enrolled in Chinese universities.

As a part of its annual 2018 U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities rankings, U.S. News & World Report assessed 1,250 institutions across 74 countries including 136 Chinese universities.

U.S. News used data from Clarivate Analytics InCites and ranked universities based on factors such as global research reputation, publications and conferences. In order to be considered, universities had to have published at least 1,500 papers between 2011 and 2015.

Read on to see the 10 best universities in China:

10. Harbin Institute of Technology

Location: Harbin, China

Overall rank: 304

Total enrollment: 29,395

9. Huazhong University of Science & Technology

Location: Wuhan, China

Overall rank: 282

Total enrollment: 56,140

8. Sun Yat Sen University

Location: Guangzhou, China

Overall rank: 237

Total enrollment: 51,089

7. Nanjing University

Location: Nanjing, China

Overall rank: 190

Total enrollment: 33,456

6. Zhejiang University

Location: Hangzhou, China

Overall rank: 159

Total enrollment: 50,051

5. Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Location: Shanghai, China

Overall rank: 156

Total enrollment: 37,288

4. Fudan University

Location: Shanghai, China

Overall rank: 148

Total enrollment: 32,859

3. University of Science & Technology of China

Location: Hefei, China

Overall rank: 145

Total enrollment: 16,032

2. Peking University

Location: Beijing, China

Overall rank: 65

Total enrollment: 42,136

1. Tsinghua University

Location: Beijing, China

Overall rank: 64

Total enrollment: 42,089

Tsinghua University


Tsinghua University, located in Beijing, was ranked the 64th best university in the world and the best university in all of China. This high ranking was due, in part, to its stellar reputation for hosting academic conferences and providing research opportunities.

Close behind Tsinghua is Peking University, also located in Beijing. Peking received high marks for its regional research reputation and international collaboration. The university offers a collaborative master's program in international affairs with the London School of Economics and Political Science in the United Kingdom.

Three technology-focused universities also made the list, including University of Science & Technology of China, Huazhong University of Science & Technology and Harbin Institute of Technology.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

