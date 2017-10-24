Tech stocks are soaring in spite of Trump, not because of him

Both of these things are true: Donald Trump is president. U.S. stocks are at a record.

While Trump frequently claims that the former caused the latter, the technology industry might beg to differ.

Tech giants Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon are the five top contributors to the S&P 500's advance this year, accounting for 23 percent of the index's gain, according to Howard Silverblatt, a senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. That's $572 billion of increased market value from five companies.

Facebook is the top performer in the group, up 49 percent this year, followed by Apple at 36 percent. The worst of the five is Alphabet, up 25 percent, still well ahead of the S&P 500's 15 percent gain.

Silverblatt provided the following data as of the close on Friday, October 20: