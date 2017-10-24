The U.S. economy is projected to add 11.5 million jobs over the next decade, with about one-third coming from the rapidly growing health care field, according to government estimates released Tuesday.

If realized, the estimate for the 2016-26 period would reflect a faster pace than the previous decade, which suffered the effects of the Great Recession from 2007-09, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

With the population aging and demand for services growing, the economy likely will add nearly four million new health care and social assistance positions, according to the bureau. That would mean that about 1 in every 5 jobs would be related to the industry.

More specifically, the highest total job growth is expected to come for personal care aides, a profession that now has just over 2 million workers now but will have nearly 2.8 million in 2026, a gain of 37.4 percent, the BLS, a division of the Department of Labor, estimates.

In percentage terms, the biggest growth will come from solar panel installers at 105.3 percent — from 11,300 now to 23,200.