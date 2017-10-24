Your first trade for Tuesday, October 24

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Alibaba.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of General Motors.

DAn Nathan was a seller of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Target.

Trader disclosure: On October 23, 2017 , the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Steve Grasso's firm is long stock AGN, AMD, CMG, COTY, CTL, CUBA, DIA, F, GE, GLD, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KDUS, M, MAT, MFIN, MJNA, MSCC, MSFT, NE, ORCL, RIG, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, SQBG, TITXF, UA, UAL, VEON, WDR, ZNGA. Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, CAR, EVGN, JCP, MJNA, MON, OSTK, PHM, SQ, T, TWTR, VRX. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX RTY and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. NO SHORTS. Steve's firm bought UA. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BAC short calls, Bitcoin and Ethereum, C, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EFX put spreads, EEM, EPI, EWW, DVYE, FB puts, FB short calls FNAC, GMLP, GLNG, GM short calls, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, HAIN, JPM, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, URI, WIFI, WFM. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Her firm is long ANTM, BAC short calls, BGC, C, C calls, FB, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS puts, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, VRX, WIFI, UAL, her firm is short ESRX, IWM, MDY, VRX calls. Karen is long HAIN. Dan Nathan is long AMD, IPOA. Dan is short SMH, SPY. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.