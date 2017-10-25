For consumer advocates, Tuesday's late-night Senate vote to overturn the so-called arbitration rule is only a battle lost, not an end to the fight.

Republicans in the upper chamber voted to kill the rule, which would have banned banks, credit card companies and other financial firms from requiring customers to settle disagreements through arbitration rather than in the courts. The mandate, which makes it impossible for consumers to band together in class-action lawsuits, often appears in the fine print in customer agreements.

The repeal comes despite the recent uproar over the inclusion of a mandatory arbitration clause by Equifax in its free-monitoring service agreement. In that case, the credit-reporting firm — which offered the service after revealing a massive data breach in early September — ended up removing the language.